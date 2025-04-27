- Überblick
Neue Tarife
Von „Raubrittertum“ bis „gottlos“: Münzchaos und höhere Parkpreise empören Autofahrer in Innsbruck
Statt 1 Euro kosten 30 Minuten Parken jetzt 1,10 Euro.
© (c) 2025 Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Eva-Maria Hörtnagl
