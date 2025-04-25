- Überblick
Abschied vom Pontifex
Franziskus‘ Tod als Weltereignis: Letzte Reise führt durchs Zentrum der Ewigen Stadt
Der Ansturm der Gläubigen war nicht nur zum Petersdom groß, sondern auch zur Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, wo der Papst am Samstag beigesetzt wird.
AFP/Cruciatti
Von Gabriele Starck
