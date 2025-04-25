Überraschender Auftritt

Großes Comeback: Kitzbüheler Band kehrt nach 18 Jahren auf die Bühne zurück

Nach 18 Jahren kehrt die Kitzbüheler Band Dishonesty auf die Bühne zurück. Sie spielen als Vorgruppe beim Jabberwalky Fest in Kitzbühel.
© Zusana Vargova
Harald Angerer

