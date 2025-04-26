Weiße Flecken im Land

Zusätzliche Standorte geplant: Handelskette Billa will in Tirol kräftig expandieren

Insgesamt 7 Mio. Euro flossen bzw. fließen in zwei Jahren in die Tiroler Standorte.
© imago/Viennareport
Alois Vahrner

Von Alois Vahrner