Weiße Flecken im Land
Zusätzliche Standorte geplant: Handelskette Billa will in Tirol kräftig expandieren
Insgesamt 7 Mio. Euro flossen bzw. fließen in zwei Jahren in die Tiroler Standorte.
© imago/Viennareport
Von Alois Vahrner
