(K)eine Qual der Wahl
Nach der Wien-Wahl hat die SPÖ das beste Blatt für die Koalitionsverhandlungen
Mit wem die SPÖ eine Koalition bildet, ist noch offen.
© APA/Techt, Hochmuth
Von Michael Sprenger
