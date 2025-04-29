- Überblick
Vor Jubiläums-Saison
Sechs Tonnen Schilf und Geschick aus der Steinzeit: Hütten im Ötzi Dorf bekommen ein neues Dach
Die „gebündelte“ Arbeitsweise wurde im Ötzidorf angewandt.
© Ötzi-Dorf
Von Alexander Paschinger
