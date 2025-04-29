Cordial Cup in Tirol

Auf du und du mit FC Barcelona, Bayern München und Co beim größten Nachwuchsturnier der Welt

Am Pfingstwochenende findet mit dem Cordial Cup zum nun 27. Mal das größte Nachwuchs-Fußballturnier Europas in Tirol statt.
© Dennis Döppe
Harald Angerer

