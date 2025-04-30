Pfoten weg!

Schokolade, Birkenzucker und Co: Diese Lebensmittel sind für Hunde und Katzen giftig

Von Trauben bis hin zur Schokolade: Viele Lebensmittel, die für den Menschen genießbar sind, können für Hund und Katze ein Risiko darstellen.
© Canva
Eva-Maria Hörtnagl

