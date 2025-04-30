Auch in Innsbruck

Warum junge Menschen lieber in der Bibliothek lernen

Die Hauptbibliothek der Uni Innsbruck verfügt über 525 Lese- und Lernplätze, hinzu kommen noch 700 Plätze an weiteren neun Standorten.
© Axel Springer
Sabine Strobl

Von Sabine Strobl