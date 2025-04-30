Teure Tradition

Nach Unfall heuer kein Maibaum in Going: Wieso das auch andere Vereine in Tirol trifft

Beim Aufstellen war der Maibaum im Vorjahr samt Kran umgekippt. Dabei wurden ein Bub verletzt und ein Haus beschädigt.
© FF St. Johann i. T.
Theresa AignerJasmine Hrdina

Von Theresa Aigner, Jasmine Hrdina