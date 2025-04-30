- Überblick
Appell ans Miteinander
Schutz für gefährdete Vogelküken am Inn: Bodenbrüter brauchen Ruhe
Setzen auf Information zum Schutz der Bodenbrüter am Inn (v.l.): Katharina Bergmüller von Birdlife, Umweltlandesrat René Zumtobel/Umweltlandesrat und Marianne Götsch vom WWF.
© Parth
Von Thomas Parth
