Mit 1. Mai
Thomas Schirhakl leitet die Oberstaatsanwaltschaft Innsbruck
Thomas Schirhakl ist nun der leitende Oberstaatsanwalt im Sprengel Innsbruck (Tirol und Vorarlberg).
© A.Springer
Von Reinhard Fellner
