- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Neue Verordnung
Ab in den Handy-Safe: So lief der erste Tag des Smartphone-Verbots an Tirols Schulen
Seit 1. Mai ist ein Handverbot an Schulen in Kraft.
© Jens Kalaene
Von Matthias Christler, Viktoria Imp
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten