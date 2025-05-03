- Überblick
Nach Aufregung in Brandenberg
Schonfrist: Umstrittene Hirsch-Abschüsse werden nicht vollstreckt
Die Hirschpopulation im Areal der Bundesforste in Brandenberg ist zu groß, doch jetzt erhalten die Hirsche noch eine Schonfrist.
© APA/Gindl
Von Peter Nindler
