Nach Aufregung in Brandenberg

Schonfrist: Umstrittene Hirsch-Abschüsse werden nicht vollstreckt

Die Hirschpopulation im Areal der Bundesforste in Brandenberg ist zu groß, doch jetzt erhalten die Hirsche noch eine Schonfrist.
© APA/Gindl
Peter Nindler

