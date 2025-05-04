- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
🎥 tt.com Regionaliga Tirol
Das Spiel in voller Länge: 18-jähriger Joker schoss St. Johann in letzter Minute zum Sieg
Aboubacar Cisse brachte St. Johann bereits früh in Führung.
© Alexander Schwaninger
Von Michael Pipal
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten