- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Stichwahl am 18. Mai
Präsidentenwahl in Rumänien: Rechtsaußen in erster Runde weit voran
Simion konnte die erste Runde der Präsidentenwahl klar für sich entscheiden. am 18. Mai folgt die Stichwahl.
© AFP/Mihailescu
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten