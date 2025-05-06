- Überblick
Mehr Personal gefordert
Mehr als 4000 Klienten: Tirols Schuldenberater sind am Anschlag
Ehemalige Selbstständige sind mit durchschnittlich fast 100.000 Euro am höchsten überschuldet.
© imago/Fotostand
Von Max Strozzi
