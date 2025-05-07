Mattle bleibt hart

Unzufrieden mit Gehalt: Land schießt Pflege-Protest in den Wind

Gesundheitslandesrätin Cornelia Hagele und Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (beide VP) bleiben im Pflege-Gehaltsstreit weiter hart.
© Falk
Manfred Mitterwachauer

Von Manfred Mitterwachauer