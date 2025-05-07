- Überblick
Blaue bringen Antrag ein
FPÖ will keine Orden mehr für Berufspolitiker, Wohlgemuth für Kopftuchverbot
Am Mittwoch oder Donnerstag wird im Landtag über den Ring des Landes für Günther Platter abgestimmt.
© Thomas Boehm / TT
Von Peter Nindler
