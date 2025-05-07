- Überblick
Sprung aus 4200 Metern Höhe
Fallschirmspringer verlor Handy bei Sprung und fand es unversehrt wieder
Bei einem Sprung aus 4200 Metern Höhe verlor Fallschirmspringer Casey Flay sein iPhone – und fand das Handy unversehrt in einem Wald bei Honiton in England wieder.
