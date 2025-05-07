Haie verlieren „Jaku“

Karriere-Ende mit 28 Jahren: Ein Hockey-Profi wird zum Glaser

Ein Bild, das man missen wird - Daniel Jakubitzka läuft neben dem Haie-Maskottchen nicht mehr als HCI-Profi in die Tiwag-Arena ein.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Alexander Gruber

