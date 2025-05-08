Aussichtsreiche Bewerbung

Der Innsbrucker Uni-Professor Leonhard Dobusch will in den Stiftungsrat des ORF

Leonhard Dobusch (44) ist Verwaltungsrat des ZDF. Jetzt will er seine Reformvorschläge in den ORF einbringen.
Markus Schramek

