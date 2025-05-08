- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Aussichtsreiche Bewerbung
Der Innsbrucker Uni-Professor Leonhard Dobusch will in den Stiftungsrat des ORF
Leonhard Dobusch (44) ist Verwaltungsrat des ZDF. Jetzt will er seine Reformvorschläge in den ORF einbringen.
© TT/Thomas Böhm, APA/Georg Hochmuth
Von Markus Schramek
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten