Vom Gaumenfreuden-Team
Kochen für Mama: Sechs liebevolle Rezepte für den Muttertag
Ob frühlingshafter Salat, Schneewittchentorte oder Pesto-Sonne/Blume: Für Mama darf‘s auch mal etwas aufwendiger sein.
© Rosa Karbon
Von Rosa Karbon, Klara Hürlimann, Vanessa Grill, Eva-Maria Hörtnagl, Monika Schramm, Magdalena Ennemoser
