- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Klarer Verdacht
Acht Schafe auf Weide gerissen: Land prüft Abschuss von Wolf im Paznaun
Man verdächtigt aktuell einen Wolf, die Schafe gerissen zu haben.
© Christian Charisius
Von Matthias Reichle
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten