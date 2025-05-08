- Überblick
Eine Woche vor Saisonstart
Die größte europäische Football-Bühne: Es ist nicht alles Gold, was glänzt
Nicht mehr lange, dann fliegt das „Eierlaberl“ wieder in der European League of Football (ELF) durch die Luft.
© Angelo Sarabia
Von Daniel Suckert
