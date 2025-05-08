- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
So geht‘s in Rom weiter
„Habemus Papam“ – und dann? Das passiert in den Tagen nach der Papst-Wahl
Fünf bis sechs Tage nach der Wahl findet auf dem Petersplatz die symbolische Amtseinführung statt.
© imago stock&people
Von Benedikt Mair
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten