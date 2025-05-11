- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ein forderndes Doppel
Zwei Opern an einem Abend: So war die Premiere am Tiroler Landestheater
Noch wird gescherzt, doch gleich wird es bei „Pagliacci“ (Bildmitte: Marie Smolka) blutig ernst.
© TLT/Birgit Gufler
Von Markus Schramek
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten