Unterstützung aus Afrika

Carol, dringend gebraucht: Pflegekräfte aus Kenia helfen in Tirol

Carol Mwihaki misst bei der Lebenshilfe-Klientin Anita den Blutdruck.
© Lebenshilfe Tirol/Lechner
Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl

