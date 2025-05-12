- Überblick
Am Tag der Pflege
Kundgebung in Innsbruck: Pflege-Protest soll die Politik in Tirol wachrütteln
Am Montag ist erneut ein Pflege-Protest in Innsbruck geplant.
© Thomas Böhm
Von Peter Nindler
