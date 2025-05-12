Fühlen sich im Stich gelassen

Aktion in Innsbruck: Mehr Unterstützung für chronisch Erschöpfte gefordert

Am 12. Mai ist internationaler ME/CSF Tag. Auch in Innsbruck gingen Menschen auf die Straße, um auf die Krankheit aufmerksam zu machen.
© Viktoria Imp
Von Viktoria Imp