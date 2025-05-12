Kompromiss möglich?

Was sich Tanzchoreograf Enrique Gasa Valga vom Tiroler Landestheater wünschen würde

Wirklich etwas für alle? Enrique Gasa Valga möchte das Große Haus des Landestheaters mit seiner Tanzcompany bespielen.
© Rita Falk, Peter Koren
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek