Politische Nachwehen

Kann Gasa Valga das Landestheater mieten? Liste Fritz fordert „seriöse Prüfung“

Ist es möglich, im Großen Haus des Landestheaters auch externe Mieter auftreten zu lassen? Diese Frage beschäftigt nun auch die Politik.
© Rita Falk
Markus Schramek

