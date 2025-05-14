- Überblick
100 Jahre Orden
Mit Sari und Sandalen im Schnee: Ordensschwestern aus aller Welt feierten in Steeg
Bei ihrem Besuch trafen Missionsärztliche Schwestern aus Indien und Pakistan auf Frauen in Lechtaler Tracht.
© FAD/J. Wolf
Von Simone Tschol
