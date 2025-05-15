- Überblick
Vize will es nochmal wissen
Rennen, als ob eine Wahl bevorstünde: Das Team Schimana hat schon 2028 im Auge
Muttertagsgrüße: Rosen mit dem Konterfei von Vizebürgermeister Klaus Schimana wurden im Reuttener Seniorenheim „Zum Guten Hirten“ verteilt.
© Helmut Mittermayr
Von Helmut Mittermayr
