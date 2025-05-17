- Überblick
Auf Förderbremse
Sparkurs auch im Sport: Aus für Flutlicht am Bergisel, keine Einigung im Igler Eiskanal
Der Bund will sich nicht an den Mehrkosten beim Umbau der Olympia-Bob- und Rodelbahn in Innsbruck Igls beteiligen.
© TT/Axel Springer
Von Peter Nindler
