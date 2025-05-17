- Überblick
Das sind die Finalisten
Aus im Halbfinale: Enttäuschung für Tiroler Tanzpaar bei den „Dancing Stars“
Anna Strigl und Herby Stanonik sind im Halbfinale der „Dancing Stars“ ausgeschieden.
© ORF/Hans Leitner.
