Pfandsammler erzählt

Suche nach Leergut in Tirol: „Kriminell werden wollte ich nicht, also ging ich sammeln“

Wieviele Menschen in Tirols Mülleimern nach Pfandgebinden fischen, weiß niemand so genau. Seit Anfang des Jahres nahm ihre Zahl aber stark zu. (Symbolfoto)
© Liebl Daniel
Benedikt Mair

Von Benedikt Mair