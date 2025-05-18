- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
tt.com Regionalliga Tirol
Knapper Sieg über Fügen: WSG Juniors geben zweiten Platz nicht kampflos auf
Moritz Hupfauf traf für die WSG Juniors gegen Fügen vom Elfmeterpunkt zum Ausgleich.
© Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Thomas Mair
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten