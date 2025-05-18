Ausstellung bis 8. Juni

Künstlerische Begegnungen: Malerei trifft Bildhauerei auf Schloss Landeck

„Begegnungen“ im Schloss Landeck: Die Bilder sind von Daniela Pfeifer, die Skulpturen von Christian Moschen.
© Christoph Nösig
Von Monika Schramm