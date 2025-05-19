- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Großer Einsatz
„Ohne Feuerwehr brennt der Hut“: 6,6 Millionen Euro für neues Equipment in Tirol
Sicherheitslandesrätin Astrid Mair inspizierte das neue Tanklöschfahrzeug.
© Land Tirol/ Pölzl
Von Matthias Reichle
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten