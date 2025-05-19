- Überblick
Unterhaus im Fokus
Kopf an Kopf in das Titel-Finale: Viel Potenzial für Meister-Krimis
Das spannendste Titelrennen: Samir Hofinger (l.) luchste Kirchbichl (Elias Kaindl) mit Oberperfuss Platz eins in der Tirol Liga ab.
© Osterauer
Von Daniel Lenninger
