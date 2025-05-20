- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Bürokratie radikal abbauen
Adler Runde kritisiert: „Der Karren brennt, aber die Feuerwehr ist in der Garage“
Machen Druck für einen radikalen Bürokratie-Abbau (von links): Josef Empl, Klaus Mark, Karl Christian Handl und Gottfried Sint.
© ProMedia/Franz Oss
Von Alois Vahrner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten