Eine „Gute Frage“ ist Programm

Dorftheater holt deutsche TV-Stars auf die ländliche Bühne

Die Komiker Wigald Boning (l.) und Bernhard Hoëcker beantworten Mittwochabend ab 20 Uhr Publikumsfragen in der Festhalle in Hart.
© Uwe Ernst - NDR
Angela Dähling

Von Angela Dähling