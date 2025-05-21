- Überblick
Hintergrund zu Trump/Putin
Doch kein Druck auf Russland: Trumps merkwürdige Beißhemmung
Trump nach dem Telefonat mit Putin im Rosengarten des Weißen Hauses: „Ich glaube, es ist sehr gut gelaufen.“
© imago/Xinhua
Von Floo Weißmann
