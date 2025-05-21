Der Formel-1-Klassiker

Eine neue Regel soll dem Grand Prix in Monaco neues Leben einhauchen

Im Jahr 1950 erstmals, ab 1955 jedes Jahr (außer 2020 wegen Corona) im Formel-1-Rennkalender: die Fahrt durch Monacos Straßenschluchten.
© AFP
Daniel Suckert

Von Daniel Suckert