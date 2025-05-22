- Überblick
Kein Platz im DEZ
Bellaflora will in Innsbruck bleiben, die Stadt lehnt neuen Standort ab
Die bestehende Bellaflora-Filiale in Innsbruck schließt im Juli nach 29 Jahren. Ein alternativer Standort am Areal des DEZ scheitert an der Stadt Innsbruck.
© TT/Axel Springer
Von Clemens Markart
