- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Investitionen und Kritik
Handl Tyrol mit kräftigem Plus und Appetit auf Snacks und Veggie
Speck macht bei Handl nur noch etwa die Hälfte des Umsatzes aus. Der Snack-Bereich ist stark gewachsen.
© Thomas Böhm
Von Alois Vahrner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten