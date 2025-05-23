- Überblick
Verstärkte Präsenz
Wieder Bomben-Drohung in Tirol: Polizei sieht keine akute Bedrohung
Man habe die Lage vor Ort überprüft, es sei aber nichts Verdächtiges festgestellt worden, so die Polizei.
© Daniel Liebl
