- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kabarett und Musik
Jedem seine persönlichen Charts: Hits und Schnulzen live im Kellertheater Innsbruck
„Rockin' in the free world“. Diesen Song von Neil Young haben Chrise, Mika und Düsi (v.l.) nicht im Programm. Dafür aber viele andere.
© Gabriele Grießenböck
Von Markus Schramek
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten