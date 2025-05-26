Unterhaus kompakt

Hatting-Pettnau blieb mit 11:0-Sieg im Aufstiegsrennen, Ehrung für Ex-Wacker-Stürmer

In Rinn wurde das neue Kabinengebäude von Pfarrer Augustinus geweiht.
© taibonfotografie.at
Von Michael Pipal, Daniel Lenninger